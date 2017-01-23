In this week's Music Minute, BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend announces first performers for line-up, The Killers to make huge comeback with UK performance and Tinie Tempah releases his new single, Text From Your Ex.

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

Festival season is fast approaching and BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend is getting its line-up locked-down now. Kings Of Leon, Little Mix and Stormzy are the first acts confirmed to perform at the music bonanza, set to take place in Hull on 27 and 28 May.

US rockers Kings Of Leon said of their upcoming performance: "Looking forward to seeing you in Hull for Radio 1's Big Weekend at the end of the May. Huge thanks to Radio 1 for leading the charge in helping us get our music to the fans, it's going to be a great show."

Announcing the event, Radio 1's Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw added: "I'm super excited for Big Weekend as it kicks off festival season and always has a mega line-up of the best live music."

The Killers at BST Hyde Park

Exciting news as tickets for The Killers' forthcoming British Summertime Hyde Park performance go on sale on 27 January. Frontman Brandon Flowers and co. will headline the annual London festival on 8 July, marking their comeback to the music scene after a five-year absence.

The band will be supported by Elbow, White Lies and Tears For Fears, who will play their first London gig in 12 years. Tickets are expected to go fast when they are released at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Tinie Tempah and Tinashe new song

The Pass Out hitmaker has returned with a hot new track, Text From Your Ex, which features US r'n'b singer Tinashe and is expected to appear on Tempah's long-awaited third album Youth. The track follows on from the well-received singles Girls Like, featuring Zara Larsson, and Mamacita, a collaboration with Wizkid. A release date for Youth is yet to be set, but is thought to be 27 January.