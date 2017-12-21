A Muslim convert has been jailed for five years for attempting to join Isis in Syria after leaving his pregnant wife who had "snitched" on him.

Ismael Watson, formally known as Jack Watson, had travelled to Turkey via Morocco in an attempt to cross the border into the embattled nation, but he was being monitored by MI5 officers.

The Old Bailey heard that Watson had attempted to change his appearance with hair gel to "look more Syrian" before his arrest by Turkish authorities.

The court was told that Watson, from a non-Muslim family in Liverpool, had become "quickly radicalised" and had vowed to carry out atrocities for the terrorists.

MI5 officers had spoken to the 27-year-old on encrypted chats where prosecutors said that he showed a "hatred for Western society" and planned to fight a "holy war against Western oppressors".

Watson, who has suffered from a bipolar disorder, had denied a charge of preparation of terrorist acts and had represented himself during his trial.

But the defendant refused to attend court and he was found guilty in his absence at a two-day re-trial.

Sentencing him at the Old Bailey, Judge Anuja Dhir QC told him according to the Metro: "The evidence in this case proved that at the time of the offences you held deep and extensive radicalised beliefs that were demonstrated by the large volume of extremist material found on your mobile phone, and your positive and stated support for Islamic State and those involved in jihad.

"You wanted to fight for Islamic State and you demonstrated a willingness to kill for them."

Described by his mother as "meek, mild and easily influenced" in 2015 he married Sharmina Begum at Green Lane Mosque in Birmingham, and moved to Walsall in the West Midlands.

Within months Watson's views became more extreme and his new relationship broke down when his wife caught him watching Isis videos, jurors were told.

Then between January and February 2016 Watson made preparations to join Isis, planning to use contacts he had made online, who were actually MI5 agents.

In a conversation on 30 March last year, an undercover officer asked him if he had been "hot" before he left the UK, the defendant replied: "Yes I was hot. My wife snitched on me and left. While pregnant [she] told them everything."

Despite claiming he planned to help to make films, proof-read and cook in Syria he was detained and returned to Britain in February this year.

Watson will spend an extra 12 months on extended licence when he is released.