LG has officially announced its new X power2 smartphone, which features a high-capacity 4,500mAh battery and large screen. The phone will be unveiled at the 2017 Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Spain, the company said.

While the pricing details are yet to be revealed, LG said the phone would be rolled out in March starting with Latin America, followed by other key markets in the US, Asia and Europe.

Equipped with a 4,500mAh battery inside the 5.5in body, the X power2 is mainly for consumers who frequently use power-hungry apps, play games and watch videos and movies on phones.

LG claims the phone can playback videos for about 15 hours, provide navigational direction for about 14 hours and browsing for approximately 18 hours on single charge. The claims are yet to be tested. The phone features a high-speed charging technology; an hour of charging provides 50% battery power.

LG says it has improved the outdoor capability of the phone; its 5.5in display is made for better visibility under bright sunlight. There is a 13 megapixel camera at the back with Zero Shutter Lag feature to eliminate delay between the time the shutter button is pressed and the photo is captured. The phone has a 5MP wide angle front camera.

Other notable elements of the phones include Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and 16GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB using a micro SD card. An octa-core processor running at 1.5GHz drives power for the smartphone, paired with 2GB or 1.5GB of RAM. The phone will be available in different colours such as black and shiny titan, shiny gold and blue.

Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company in a statement on 24 February said, "The LG X power2 has the most powerful battery capacity in LG's entire smartphone line-up so users can enjoy many hours of multimedia entertainment on its roomy display without worrying about recharging."