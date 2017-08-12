This article contains spoilers of Game Of Thrones.

Episode 4 of Game Of Thrones season 7 was a nail-biter as Daenerys and her dragon laid waste to Cersei's troops in The Spoils of War. While the Lannister army lay burning along with all the grain taken from Highgarden, our favourite sellsword Ser Bronn of the Blackwater immediately lost favour with fans after he took on another favourite character – Drogon.

In the Loot Train Battle, Bronn used Qyburn's latest invention — the Scorpion weapon that is able to do serious damage and possibly kill dragons. He unleashed spears at the fire-breather – managing to injure him in the process and create one of the most painful scenes in the episode.

While the former right-hand man of Tyrion may earn praise from his new employer Jaime (considering he also saved him from being burnt to ashes), the actor behind the character is having a more difficult time of it.

In an HBO interview, Jerome Flynn revealed that he has earned a few haters for shooting Drogon. "Since the day the battle aired, I've been a little unpopular, I have to say," he explained. "My postman won't speak to me because I shot the dragon."

Flynn's mail man was not the only GoT fan who was upset with him. Others took to Twitter to vent their disappointment as well.

Despite the negative reactions, Flynn said that shooting the battle scene was one of the most exciting things. "It took four or five weeks to film that sequence, but the actual "death run" to Qyburn's scorpion happened over a couple of days," he recalled. "And that one particular sequence was some of the most exciting filming I've had. It's a whole dance going on. And suddenly you're set free, and it's the ultimate boy's playground with a lot of adrenaline thrown in."

As for Qyburn's weapon, the 54-year-old English actor said that the giant crossbow-like machine actually worked during filming. "The armourers on this show are just geniuses, and they try to make everything as authentic as possible. It's probably the coolest weapon I'm going to get to play with," he said.