Sam Smith has just made Friday (1 September) even better after confirming that he is preparing to make a comeback after a two-year hiatus. The singer announced in a post on Instagram that he is releasing new music on 8 September.

Sharing a black and white photograph of a billboard with the release date on it positioned above a train station in London, the 25-year-old British powerhouse simply wrote: ''Morning London x (sic)'' The new material will be available on streaming service, Spotify.

The news sent fans into a tailspin as they struggled to hold back their excitement. The picture already has 90,000 likes and counting.

"My soul is ready," one fan wrote, while another equally excited follower exclaimed: "IKIKIKIKIKIKIK I CAN'T BREATHE!!!!"

A third cooed: "omg my heart is happy what a great way to start this day ".

Smith, who was catapulted to fame in 2012, unveiled his debut album In The Lonely Hour back in 2014. The record entered the UK Albums Chart at number one and spawned hits; Money on My Mind, Stay with Me, and I'm Not the Only One.

Before the big reveal, the Oscar winner, who penned the theme tune to the James Bond movie Spectre, titled Writing's On The Wall, teased fans with an emotional post that said his new single will drop "very, very soon".

"To my beautiful fans, first of all I want to say thank you. Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind and write music so freely," he wrote in an open letter.

"I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can't wait to tell you.I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn't gone by when I haven't been looking at all your comments & dreaming of signing with you all again."

Back in August, he appeared almost unrecognisable when he showed off his dramatic weight loss at the recent Yves Saint Laurent bash in collaboration with Sink the Pink, having previously credited fitness guru Amelia Freer for helping him kick-start his slimming programme.