A Myanmar beauty queen has alleged that she was stripped of her pageant title over a video that she had posted on her social media page talking about the ongoing violence involving the Rohingya in the country's Rakhine state.

A statement posted on Shwe Eain Si Facebook page stated, "Yes, Shwe Eain Si made a video about the reign of terror brought about by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) militants in Rakhine state, but that was hardly qualified as a failure to project a decent image of a pageant contestant."

The post added that she "is obliged as a citizen of this country to use her fame to speak out the truth for her nation".

The reply from Miss Grand Myanmar came on Tuesday (3 October), almost a week after she posted the video on Facebook accusing the Rohingya militants of causing unrest in the region and tricking the world to believe that they are the one who are oppressed.

Myanmar's army is accused of waging an ethnic cleansing campaign against the Rohingya in the country's far west, where more than 410,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since 25 August. The mass migration comes after a military offensive in the restive state.

The refugees are seeking shelter in already overcrowded camps in Bangladesh's border town Cox's Bazar.

Despite facing a lot of condemnation from across the world, the Asian nation has justified the operation, saying that it is a legitimate crackdown on Rohingya terrorists.

In her video, the 19-year-old had said that Arsa's "caliphate-style movement" attacks were "out of proportion". She also accused the militants and their supporters of conducting a media campaign "so that harbingers of terror and violence themselves [now seem] as if they are the oppressed".

The clip shows graphic images of people with bloody gashes across their faces, nude babies and screenshots from videos posted by Arsa.

However, the company Hello Madam Media Group, who organised the show refuted the allegations made by Shwe and said that they stripped her of her pageant title because she breached contract rules.

The firm's director Soe Yu Wai told the BBC that the decision "does not concern... her Rakhine video" and claimed that she was dethroned much before the video went online.

However, this is not the first time a beauty pageant winner has been stripped of her title in the country. In 2014, another beauty queen was dethroned for alleged dishonesty and bad behaviour, after which she ran off with her crown to South Korea.