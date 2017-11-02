Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrived in the country's restive Rakhine state on Thursday (2 November) on her first visit to the region following months of violence and mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims.

More than 200,000 Rohingyas, termed as ethnic minorities in the country, have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh and India after Myanmar army launched a massive offensive, blaming armed Rohingya militants of triggering violence in the region.

"The State Counsellor is now in Sittwe and will go to Muangdaw and Buthiduang too. It will be a day trip," government spokesman Zaw Htay told AFP news agency, referring Suu Kyi with her official title. Htay did not divulge any more details on the visit.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi has been accused by many human rights organisations for not taking a stand against the rising violence and military operation against the minority Muslim population in the country that began from October 2016. The military action was dubbed as ethnic cleansing by the United Nations Human Rights organisation, and Suu Kyi was condemned for allowing it to happen in the country.

Her government defended the military offensive, saying that the violence was triggered by Rohingya militants of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army.

Rohingyas claim to be the natives of Myanmar's northern Rakhine state, but the Buddhist-majority population in the country disputes their claims and alleges the Rohingyas migrated from other countries and settled in Rakhine.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

