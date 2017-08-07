A cheeky female exhibitionist flashed her bare breast at BBC television viewers while a camera crew recorded a live news story on Saturday night (5 August).

The uninhibited blonde gave BBC South West viewers an eyeful of her assets as journalists reported from the Sidmouth Folk Festival in Devon.

The brazen flesh display took place during the 6.30pm broadcast – suffice to say, it was well before the watershed.

The unidentified woman displayed a certain amount of artistry in managing to walk past the camera with her breast exposed without being detected by the crew of festival security guards.

Viewers in Devon and Cornwall lived up to their reputation as a relaxed bunch, taking to social media to applaud her bravado rather than complain about the incident.

"I bet someone choked on their cream tea at that," said Sandra Curran on Facebook. Jo Hartnell said: "She did it twice. We couldn't believe it when she walked back across the screen." Jamie Reeves added: "I found the whole thing hilarious."

The broadcast marked the opening of the 63rd Folk Week at Sidmouth, which runs until 11 August. The event was awarded a prestigious blue plaque earlier this year for its contribution to music.

More than 700 events including headline and intimate live gigs, dance parties, children's activities, dance displays and local food and drink will be on offer this year.