A restaurant involved in the London Bridge terror attack has been cordoned off after a white substance in an envelope was delivered in what was described as a "chemical incident".

Forensic experts combed the restaurant while three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, although none went to hospital.

Police say the incident on Thursday afternoon (10 August) was not terror related but arrived following "reports of an unidentified substance being delivered in an envelope".

One staff member said the envelope had been "addressed to the restaurant, no one in particular".

Paul Dawson, a local businessman, said: "The manager was flustered and said 'sorry, we've had something quite bad happen, we have to close,'" the Telegraph reported.

Borough Market was the scene of the terror attack on 3 June when terrorists killed eight people. One of the attackers ran up to the restaurant's supervisors, Alex Nypels, as he locked the glass door.