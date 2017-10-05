Real Madrid defender Nacho has revealed that negotiations to commit his future to the Champions League winners with a new long-term deal are "almost done" as he hopes to hang up his boots at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spain international joined the Real Madrid academy in 2001 and progressed through the club's various youth ranks, earning his first-team debut a decade later, making the starting line-up in a 6-3 victory over Valencia in April 2011.

However, his future at the club came under scrutiny two years ago when he failed to establish himself as a regular in Carlo Ancelotti's line-ups during the Italian's tenure at the La Liga giants.

Nacho was then heavily linked with AS Roma but eventually decided to stay at Real Madrid where he has become a crucial player for Zinedine Zidane in recent times.

The versatile defender started last season as the fourth choice centre-back behind Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Pepe but went onto make 39 appearances during the whole campaign.

The 27-year-old was originally a centre-back but has also been deployed several times at right-back and left-back to cover the respective absences of Dani Carvajal and Marcelo.

Marco Asensio, Raphael Varane, Karim Benzema, Marcos Llorente, Isco, Dani Carvajal and Marcelo have all put pen to paper on new contracts at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent weeks.

And Nacho has now suggested that he will follow in the same footsteps in the near future after revealing that his renewal is almost done.

"My renewal is on track. It is almost done. I am very happy here and I wish I could retire in a Real Madrid shirt," Nacho said to Radio Marca.

"I had very complicated years where the things did not go as I wanted. Last year it was a turning point. I played a lot and the team won two important titles. I have the confidence of the manager. I wish I could retire at Real Madrid. Football is difficult but I'm going to give everything for this shirt and hopefully I can get it. "