Napoli are said to be preparing a fresh approach for Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu after hitting a roadblock in their bid to sign Bologna striker Simone Verdi.

The Serie A leaders were close to signing the Bologna forward with Italian publication Football Italia reporting that they had agreed a fee of €20m (£17.7m), with Verdi expected to sign a four-year deal.

However, the striker is said to be hesitant regarding the move as he is concerned about the lack of regular game time at the Stadio San Paolo. He is a regular for Roberto Donadoni at Bologna, having made 20 appearances in the league so far. He has scored six goals and provided five assists.

Verdi remains Napoli's first choice, but according to Spanish publication Sport, the Serie A side are ready to switch their attention to Deulofeu, who is also said to be available for transfer this month. The Spanish forward is said to be open to a move to Italy following a successful spell on loan with AC Milan during the second-half of the 2016/17 campaign.

Deulofeu was re-signed by Barcelona at the start of the current campaign after the Catalan club sold him to Everton in 2015. However, the Spain international has struggled for game time. He has made just nine appearances in the league and despite Ousmane Dembele being injured, he was not regularly included in the squad by Ernesto Valverde.

The report claims that the former Toffees winger is also keen on a move during the ongoing January transfer window and despite Verdi being Napoli's preferred choice, the club are said to be big admirers of Deulofeu. The Catalan giants will demand around €18m to €20m for the Spain international, which is the same value the current Serie A leaders will pay if Verdi moves to Naples.

Inter Milan are also said to be interested in signing Deulofeu with reports suggesting that talks have taken place between the Italian giants and the player's agent Gines Carvajal.

If the Spaniard gets his move, he will become the club's fourth transfer in January following the arrivals of Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina, and the departure of Arda Turan to Istanbul Basaksehir.