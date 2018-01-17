Napoli could make an approach for Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to replace Pepe Reina, whose contract at the Stadio San Paolo expires at the end of the season, according to reports.

Football Italia reports that the Serie A leaders are also monitoring Real Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and Bayer Leverkusen's Bernd Leno.

Mignolet, 29, aired his grievances at manager Jurgen Klopp's policy of rotating the goalkeeping position between himself and Loris Karius earlier this week and admitted that he is considering leaving the Reds.

The Belgium international has not featured for Liverpool since the win over Burnley on New Year's Day, with Karius starting in the 4-3 win over Manchester City.

"Ten days ago, after the game against Burnley, I had a conversation with Klopp," Mignolet was quoted as saying by the Guardian. "In the Christmas period we had rotated again and I felt that that was not a healthy situation for a keeper.

"After everything that has happened this season, I know where I stand and the situation has become clearer. I always try to stay calm, and I have already grown stronger from such situations.

"But of course I also have to think about my own future, the only thing I can do is focus on the training and do my best. I'm 30 years old and the World Cup is coming in. This situation cannot last too long, that's clear. I cannot say more about it."

While Karius has only made four Premier League starts this season compared to Mignolet's 19, the German goalkeeper has been Klopp's preferred option in the Champions League and the FA Cup.

The Reds manager said after the win over City that he would persist with Karius for the foreseeable future.

"Yes, he is the new number one," Klopp was reported as saying by FourFourTwo. "With goalkeepers you have to commit yourself, in other positions you can change, as you want, and we do now – Loris is now in it."