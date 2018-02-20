Napoli midfielder and mooted Tottenham Hotspur target Amadou Diawara is attracting interest from Premier League clubs but talk over a move for the young midfielder is premature, according to his agent.

Diawara is highly thought of by the powers at be in Naples but, while he featured regularly for Mauricio Sarri's team during their ill-fated Champions League campaign, the former Bologna star has only been afforded three starts in Serie A this season.

The 20-year-old's peripheral role subsequently led to reports of a planned approach from Tottenham, who were said to be readying a €38m (£33.5m, $46.9m) offer for the Guinean's services, according to Calcio Napoli 24.

His representative Daniele Piraino has admitted that a number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing the holding midfielder, who scored a penalty against Manchester City in the Champions League earlier this season, but believes it is too soon to talk about a move away from the Partenopei, though he did stress his client's need for regular game-time in order to display his "world class" talent.

"There are some Premier League clubs interested, but it's premature to talk about this," Piraino told TuttoMercatoWeb, relayed by talkSPORT.

"It's not easy to find the right tempo in a match situation if you only play every couple of months, especially considering his role in midfield.

"As soon as he gets to play more consistently, we'll see the same world class player as last season."

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is already blessed with a host of talented central midfield players in north London. Harry Winks, Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama are all available to the Argentine, but the Kenya international may leave north London in the summer, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all credited with an interest in the former Southampton star, report The Daily Mail.

Wanyama, whose season has been severely disrupted by a serious knee injury, has only made one Premier League start for Tottenham this season and has failed to win his place back in the heart of Spurs' midfield since returning to fitness in January.

Liverpool are said to be monitoring his situation under Pochettino as they scour the market for replacements for the seemingly Juventus-bound Emre Can, but Spurs would presumably be reluctant to help strengthen a fellow member of the Premier League's big six.