Real Madrid are in the box seat to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they prepare to face Napoli in the round-of-16 second leg at Stadio San Paolo on 7 March.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT. The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

Overview

Dries Mertens scored twice as Napoli beat rivals Roma 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on 4 March. The Serie A side need to score twice without reply to oust Real Madrid from the Champions League after losing the first leg 3-1 in Spain.

Midfielder Allan has recovered from a thigh injury and is available for the visit of the defending European champions.

Karim Benzema netted a brace as Real Madrid coasted to a 4-1 win over Eibar at the weekend. The Spanish giants have lost only one of their last nine away fixtures in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from a knock and is expected to start in Naples, while Gareth Bale is also available after missing the Eibar match through suspension.

What managers say

Maurizio Sarri: "I don't think we played so badly [in the first leg], I just think we could have done better when we had the ball. We know we can do better, so we still believe to have chance. It will be difficult because usually Madrid score but we believe that we can do better. We don't need to ask anything to our supporters for the return leg. I'm sure the San Paolo stadium will be an inferno and if we score early, even more so." [via Uefa.com]

Zinedine Zidane: "We played a great game, I don't know if it was the best match we've played recently, but we made a great start. It was a shame about the Napoli goal, but we rectified things, scored ourselves and turned the game on its head I think it was a just result. We'll go there to a difficult ground where we'll suffer and it's still an open game. We need to go there and finish it off with our 3-1 advantage." [via Uefa.com]

Form guide

Napoli (all competitions): WLLWL

(all competitions): WLLWL Last result: Roma 1-2 Napoli

Real Madrid : WDWLW

: WDWLW Last result: Eibar 1-4 Real Madrid

Betting odds (Betfair)

Napoli win : 15/8

: 15/8 Draw : 11/4

: 11/4 Real Madrid win: 11/8

Team news

Napoli possible XI: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Real Madrid possible XI: Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo