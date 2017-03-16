A group of scientists from Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) want to use the Sun's gravity as a massive telescope to study alien planets.

At the Planetary Science Vision 2050 Workshop in Washington, the scientists described how using Einstein's Theory of Relativity they plan to chalk out the practicalities of the mission. Einstein's theory implies that massive objects will bend the space around it and cause the path of objects travelling within that space -- including light itself -- to curve.

Nasa astronomers say given the right conditions, light from the Sun can bend just enough that it magnifies the view of space behind it. The phenomenon known as gravitational lensing has been used for years to help boost the visual capability of telescopes. In fact, the exoplanet Kepler 452b was also discovered using this technique.

The Sun being used as a super-telescope would also allow spectroscopy of an exoplanet, which means the technology can identify gases in its atmosphere, potentially indicating signs of life, if at all.

How it will work and challenges

According to the theory's application-based calculation, the telescope's focal plane instruments would have to be at least 550 AU (1 AU, or astronomical unit, is the distance from the Sun to Earth)

in interstellar space. The only spacecraft that has reached this space so far is Voyager 1, which travelled approximately 137 AUs in 39 years.

For Nasa to achieve its aim, a spacecraft would need to be 10 times faster than the Voyager 1. Although challenging, the JPL team said it is within the reach of current technology.

The result would be magnificent, say the scientists as the Sun telescope lens would result in much greater magnification of these planets. Astronomers would get images of 1,000 x 1,000 pixels from exoplanets nearly 100 light years away, instead of just a single pixel or two. The technology will be far more advanced than what the Hubble Space Telescope can see on Mars currently.

Italian space scientist Claudio Maccone was one of the first in the scientific community to propose that gravitational lensing could be used for extraordinary missions like searching for radio signals from possible alien civilizations. Although Maccone did not invent the idea, he is known for studying it more deeply than anyone else.