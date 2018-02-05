Nate Diaz is reportedly interested in making a long-awaited return to the octagon and fill in for Max Holloway at UFC 222.

Holloway was set to defend his featherweight title against Frankie Edgar as the pay-per-view's headliner on 3 March in Las Vegas in what would be his second title defence.

However, a leg injury recently ruled the Hawaiian out of the bout, marking the second time a fight between him and Edgar had to be cancelled.

It comes as a big blow for the promotion who have already suffered from various withdrawals in recent weeks and have little time to schedule a new marquee main event.

However, according to Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times, Diaz is ready to give the UFC a helping hand by offering to step in for Holloway, though it is not clear whether he will be fighting former lightweight champion Edgar or a different opponent.

"The best option to fill in for the Max Holloway void at UFC 222 is Nate Diaz and he tells me he's 100% interested," Pugmire wrote on Twitter. "Make it happen, UFC."

Diaz last fought in a majority decision loss to Conor McGregor during their rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016, earning a huge payday in the process.

Having maintained that he will only return to fight a big name or in a bout that would earn him $20m (£14.2m), the 32-year-old did not look likely to compete anytime soon until a recent post on social media hinting at a return.

The development led to lightweight contenders in Eddie Alvarez and Kevin Lee calling out the Stockton fighter for a potential meeting, which could ideally serve as a new main event for UFC 222, though there is nothing confirmed at this stage.

Meanwhile, McGregor has taken a jab at Holloway for pulling out of the main event by posting an image of their fight back in 2013.

The duo have gone back and forth in recent months leading to speculation about a potential rematch and it has only continued with "Blessed" returning fire on Twitter.