There are just a few days left to enter the 2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest. Photographers of all levels are invited to submit their most spectacular shots to the annual competition. The grand-prize winner with receive a 10-day trip for two to the Galápagos as well as the prestigious title of National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year.

Visit natgeo.com/travelphotocontest to submit photos in any or all of the three categories: Nature, People and Cities. Entries must be submitted by 30 June 2017. IBTimes UK presents a selection of photos that have already been submitted across all three categories.