There are just a few days left to enter the 2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest. Photographers of all levels are invited to submit their most spectacular shots to the annual competition. The grand-prize winner with receive a 10-day trip for two to the Galápagos as well as the prestigious title of National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year.
natgeo.com/travelphotocontest to submit photos in any or all of the three categories: Nature, People and Cities. Entries must be submitted by 30 June 2017. IBTimes UK presents a selection of photos that have already been submitted across all three categories. Moonlightning by Christopher Markisz: 'Lightning strikes lower Manhattan as a summer storm approaches a moonlit New York City skyline. Christopher Markisz/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Wings Toward the Sun by Scott Summers: 'The only sound throughout the swamp on this late spring morning were three geese honking at one another. They gathered at the head of the lake, where a fog bank rolled in just as the sun peaked over the trees to wrap the area in an ethereal glow. As I watched, the goose in the centre of the trio pivoted toward the sun and, as if in greeting, arched out of the water and flapped its wings.' Scott Summers/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Scared of Heights by Albert Dros: 'Taken from the highest residential building in Asia: The Zenith in Busan. This was taken with official permission (which took me months to get) and safety measures were taken. I had to hang myself over the edge to get this shot. Not for the faint of heart! But when you're at a height like this, the world below you just seems a different world. It takes away the fear one would normally have, and gives a sense of peace instead. Albert Dros/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Little Eyewitness by Hidetoshi Ogata: 'This was taken in Jigokudani Monkey Park, Nagano, Japan in December 2016. On a cold winter's day, monkeys have several ways to keep off the cold. For example, in order to keep them warm, they have a soak in a hot spring, take a bedrock bath or huddle together, etc. While monkeys were huddling together, I approached them with the stealthy footsteps. Then I photographed them from directly above at the moment when a little monkey nestled in mother's arms looked to the camera.' Hidetoshi Ogata/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest The waiting by Michele Palazzo: 'Taken during the first snow of the year in New York City.' Michele Palazzo/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Free Riders by Mauro De Bettio: 'Taj and Akash travel every day from station to station with their mother begging to make a living. Train surfing is not without risk, though dangerous and illegal, it is a common form of transportation in Bangladesh. People have suffered electrocution, severed limbs, falling onto the tracks and colliding with tunnels. However, this doesn't stop them, and jumping onto moving trains running away from the police's bamboo sticks becomes a daily routine.' Mauro De Bettio/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Lantern festival celebration by Hua Zhu: 'This photo was taken in Jujing, a small ancient village in China. Jujing is known as the roundest village in China. On the last day of the Chinese New Year celebrations, the village has traditional dragon dancing activity.' Hua Zhu/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Eye Spy by Mark Seabury: 'This photograph captures a whale behaviour called 'spy hopping', where whales poke their head above the water to take a look around and see what is happening above the surface. It is like these majestic mammals of the sea understand we are watching them and are trying to connect with us in some way. In this shot, I wanted to capture this by showing the whale between two worlds, ours above the surface and its below, at the precise moment when it is about to make that connection.' Mark Seabury/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Morning Cranes by Hiroki Inoue: 'I was able to capture the silhouettes of the cranes through the morning fog.' Hiroki Inoue/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Lady Havana by Lauren Breedlove: 'During a recent visit to Cuba, I encountered this bold woman on the street while strolling around Old Havana. Something about her just struck me, like her eyes held a million stories. Not having any cash on me, I borrowed some change from a friend and approached the woman with it, asking to take her photograph. She nodded and posed like a boss, stogie and all.' Lauren Breedlove/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Wanaka Tree by Linda Cutche: 'I had heard so much about this famous tree and thought that so many people had photographed it that there was no point in doing so myself. That was until I saw it on this glorious early morning and was drawn to taking my own creation of this.' Linda Cutche/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Old and Young by Hua Zhu: 'This photo was taken in a small village in Wuyuan, China. It is estimated that there are about 250 million people from the countryside now living in China's big cities. Many young people are off making money in the cities, leaving their parents and kids in their hometowns.' Hua Zhu/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Coal Mine Canyon Sunrise by Michael Perea: 'The Indian Reservations of the American Southwest have some of the most beautiful and extraordinary landscapes I've ever seen. From ultra popular places like Havasupai Falls and Monument Valley, to unknown places like here, in Coal Mine Canyon near Tuba City, Arizona. This little canyon is spectacular, and you would drive right by it going toward the popular Monument Valley if you didn't know it was there. Just a turn down a small dirt road, and you'll have this entire place to yourself.' Michael Perea/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest