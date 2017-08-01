A photograph of a lightning bolt striking within the ash cloud of an erupting volcano has earned Sergio Tapiro Velasco of Mexico the prestigious title of 2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year. Velasco's photo was selected from over 15,000 entries from participants in more than 30 countries.

For more than a decade, Velasco has been studying and photographing Mexico's Volcán de Colima, which is one of the most active volcanos in Latin America. He closely watched the volcano for almost a month, carefully tracking any increase in activity . While shooting on a completely clear night just 12 kilometres away from the crater, Velasco heard a booming noise and witnessed the biggest volcanic lightning bolt he'd ever seen. Until he reviewed the photos he'd taken, Velasco had no idea if he'd actually captured the spectacular event.

"When I looked on the camera display, all I could do was stare," said Velasco. "What I was seeing was impossible to conceive, the image showed the amazing forces of nature interacting on a volcano, while the lightning brightened the whole scene.

Velasco will receive a 10-day trip for two to the Galápagos Archipelago with National Geographic Expeditions, as well as a $2,500 (£1,892) prize. Velasco's photo was selected from over 15,000 entries from participants in more than 30 countries.

In addition to winning the grand prize, Velasco's photo was also chosen as the winner of the Nature category. Norbert Fritz of Hungary took top honours in the Cities category for his photo titled Levels of Reading, while Worship by F Dilek Uyar of Turkey won the People category. The judges also chose second and third place and named several honourable mentions in each category.