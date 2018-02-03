Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has blamed his iPhone X after he accidently tweeted criticism of the referees.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden was leading his team to a win over the San Antonio Spurs when the official NBA Twitter account tweeted that he was "putting on a show". Kerr, who has led the Warriors to two championships in the past three seasons, was not as impressed.

"It's an embarrassment," he said in his tweet. "I think the league is so happy with all the scoring that it doesn't want to enforce stuff like that." Kerr was angry that Harden has supposedly got away with a travel.

The tweet lasted about 30 seconds before it was deleted. But because this is the Internet, someone was able to get a screenshot. "I thought it was a direct message," Kerr told reporters. "My new phone is killing me. I got the X."

"I looked down at my phone and I have this entire text that's ready to send to a random friend that is the exact conversation we just had," he added. "I had no idea what I did. Obviously, I pushed a button that recorded our conversation and then printed it to become text and if I had hit send I would have sent my friend the most random, bizarre... that was my first day with the phone."

Just a day later, Kerr made the embarrassing Twitter mistake. "I responded to him and I hit send and I was, like, oh, no... ," he said.

September 2017, it was revealed that star player Kevin Durant had been using fake Twitter accounts to argue with trolls on social media. Durant was firing back at users who were criticising his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder to join Kerr's team, the Warriors. He has since become an NBA champion and Finals MVP.