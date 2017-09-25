Around 35,000 people in Indonesia's Bali have been evacuated to safer places amid fears of a volcanic eruption in the region. Evacuation orders were issued on Friday (22 September) after hundreds of tremors and signs of magma rising to the surface were reported near Mount Agung.

Thousands of villagers have also started moving their livestock to emergency shelters after fresh warnings were issued on Sunday (24 September). Tourists have also been warned to avoid the region.

Indonesia's national volcanology centre said in a statement on Sunday night that the mountain's "seismic energy is increasing and has the potential to erupt", the BBC reported. Heightened volcanic activity was first noticed at Mount Agung in August and officials have been making arrangements for mass evacuation since then.

The evacuated people have been moved to emergency shelters in town halls and schools, with authorities sending in tonnes of aid supplies.

Mount Agung, located more than 3,000m above sea level in the eastern part of Bali, is a popular tourist destination. It is about 70km away from the main tourist areas of Kuta and Seminyak.

Although these areas remain unaffected for now and flights to and from Bali are operating on normal schedules, several countries have issued a travel advisory for their citizens in the wake of the sudden volcanic activity.

The UK, Australia and Singapore are among the countries that have warned their citizens against travelling to Bali.

Meanwhile, Bali's local tourism board has said on Sunday that authorities have not detected any volcanic ash in the region but visitors were advised to "start preparing sufficient stock of face masks" in case of an eruption.

Indonesia, which is home to nearly 130 active volcanoes, lost more than 1,000 people in 1963 when Mount Agung had erupted throwing out volcanic ash and magma. Authorities fear that the increase in population over the decades since the previous eruption would lead to a higher casualty figure if the volcano erupts again now.