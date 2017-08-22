Nearly one in five of people over the age of 35 in the UK are unhappy in their jobs, a new study has suggested

A poll of 2,000 adults conducted by recruitment firm Robert Half revealed that 16% of 35-54-year-olds were dissatisfied at work, with the number rising to 17% among people over the age of 55.

In contrast, less than one in 10 millennials said they were unhappy with their roles in the workplace.

Under-appreciation, stress and poor work-life balance were blamed by those above the age of 35 for their dissatisfaction with their professional careers.

"Employees that are aged over 35 have valuable experience that the whole organisation can learn and benefit from," said Phil Sheridan, senior managing director at Robert Half UK.

"It's important that their happiness is not neglected, so businesses need to take the time to invest in their staff at all levels.

"Simple things like conducting regular performance reviews, offering new opportunities for learning and setting ambitious career goals are all steps that can ensure more tenured workers feel appreciated and that career goals don't become static."

A separate survey released Robert Half in July revealed that British workers spend more than five hours a week on average bored at work.