Welsh pop punk band Neck Deep abruptly cancelled one of their gigs in Nottingham on 9 October after violence broke out between the group, their fans and the venue's security guards.

Videos on social media appear to show security at Nottingham's Rock City pulling audience members out of the crowd and manhandling them during the band's performance.

The band can then be seen intervening, with at least two members of the group appearing to kick out and stamp on the heads of the security after objecting to how the venue staff dealt with the fans.

People in attendance described how some security were "heavy-handed" and "body-slamming" fans before the band stepped in.

The group then leave the stage having only performed two songs, with singer Ben Barlow later recorded saying how "security had messed up".

Following the cancellation of the gig, Neck Deep released a full statement to apologise to the fans who were involved in the "deeply unfortunate" incident and promised to reschedule the show.

"A Neck Deep show - any show for that matter - should be a protected and positive environment, where everyone is safe and free to enjoy music being played. "The safety of our fans is our number one priority, but no-one involved in a show should EVER be in fear of harm or injury - be that fans, crew, venue staff, security or the band. "The events that transpired last night were regretful and deeply unfortunate. Things rapidly escalated to a point that they should never have gotten to. "We believe that violence is never a solution, and that everything that went down could and should have been handled better by all parties. "We are so very sorry to anyone who was in any way hurt, upset or inconvenienced last night."

The venue said it "appears the band took exception to the way the Rock City security were handling fans" who were crowd-surfing and attempting to get on stage.

A spokesperson added: "This unfortunately escalated into a physical confrontation between the band and the security staff. Having reviewed the CCTV footage and spoken to witnesses, it doesn't appear that the security staff were disproportionate in their response. We know how disappointing this has been for the fans who didn't get to see the band play."

The venue said they are taking the incident "very seriously" and have launched an investigation.

Nottinghamshire Police said a man is due to be interviewed in due course in connection with the incident but no arrest have been made.

Neck Deep plan on playing the rest of their scheduled shows in Norwich, Cardiff, London and Manchester.

Warning: video contains strong language.