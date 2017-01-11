The problem with virtual reality headsets is that there's no good way of storing them. Sure you could just keep it on a table somewhere, but that would leave it susceptible to spillages and errant limbs. Alternatively you could chuck it in a drawer, but God forbid should you have to untangle all those wires every time you want to crack out Eve: Valkyrie.

Fortunately, Sony has foreseen this dilemma and come up with a solution: a disjointed mannequin skull you can plonk your PlayStation VR on when not in use and show it off for all to see. Now that's using your head.

The black-and-chrome stand is an officially-licensed product built by Numskull, a UK-based company that designs gaming merchandise. It costs £29.99 ($36.30) and features an adjustable pole and a Velcro cable tie that will keep all the wires looking neat and tidy when not plugged into your PS4.

Somewhat surprisingly the stand appears to have been a hit with gamers, with the company telling Upload VR that it sold out during the run-up to Christmas. It's currently being sold through Yellow Bulldog and Amazon UK, although the latter is selling it for £5 more than Numskull's RRP.

The downside is that it doesn't feature additional slots for other PS4 peripherals, for example, the DualShock 4 or Move controllers. Such stands do exist – take this similarly-priced stand from Prif, for example – but they'll be far less effective as a conversation-starter the next time an unexpected guest drops by.