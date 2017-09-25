Nelson Semedo and Gerard Deulofeu have been included in Barcelona's 20-man travelling squad to face Sporting Clube de Portugal on Wednesday night (27 September) after the two summer signings were rested during Saturday's 3-0 victory at Girona.

Ernesto Valverde has also promoted goalkeeper Adria Ortola from the second team but Paco Alcacer, Thomas Vermaelen and Arda Turan have been left out alongside long-term injury duo Rafinha Alcantara and Ousmane Dembele.

Semedo and Deulofeu have played important roles for Valverde since completing their respective moves from Benfica and Everton during the summer transfer window.

The Barcelona boss decided to give then a much-needed rest against Girona ahead of a busy week which will see the Catalans visiting Sporting in the Champions League before a La Liga encounter with UD Las Palmas next Sunday.

Sergi Roberto and the versatile Aleix Vidal took their places in the starting line-up in the Catalan derby as Barcelona secured another comfortable 3-0 victory that saw them remain top of La Liga table, four points ahead of Atletico Madrid and seven ahead of Real Madrid.

However, both Semedo and Deulofeu are back and will be fresh to face Sporting and could recover their places in Valverde's starting XI.

Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets were also benched on the weekend but the Spanish duo are also in the squad and should start alongside Lionel Messi and Co when Barcelona visit the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Wednesday night.

Valverde has no fresh injury concerns for the second match of the Champions League campaign but the game still comes too early for Rafinha and Dembele.

Vermaelen and Turan remain exiled as the out-of-favour duo are yet to play a single minute in the opening part of the season.

Meanwhile, Alcacer has also been left-out with the striker having also played a peripheral role since Valverde took over from Luis Enrique in the summer.

"Nelson Semedo and Gerard Deulofeu return to the side after missing the trip to Girona and there is also room for Barça B goalkeeper Adrián Ortolá, who has been given the medical all-clear," Barcelona confirmed via the club website.

"There are no places for Vermaelen, Arda Turan or Alcácer, while Rafinha and Dembélé are still out through injury."