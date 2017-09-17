Former Premier League footballer Robbie Savage has hailed Manchester United's summer signing of Nemanja Matic as the best piece of business in the summer transfer window.

The Serbian joined the Red Devils from Chelsea in July in a £40m ($54.3m) move that saw him become Jose Mourinho's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku.

Matic has since, helped Paul Pogba flourish while stabilizing Mourinho's midfield as United currently sit in second place with three wins and a draw from their opening four games at the time of writing.

In what was a surprising deal considering it was a direct transfer between two competitive rivals, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte expressed unhappiness over the transfer, citing Matic's departure as a "great loss".

And Savage believes as more and more games go by, Matic is looking like an even bigger bargain with each passing day.

"The more and more I look at it, it looks like a bargain," Savage told Goal. "Considering his experience and what he's won in the game."

"I think the best piece of business in the window is Matic to Manchester United. That has allowed Pogba to go and produce the displays he's doing. United to get Matic to allow Pogba to play as well as he's playing is a stroke of genius."

The former Wales international also remains clueless as to how Chelsea were not only able to let go of Matic, but to let him leave for Old Trafford.

"I've got no idea at all," Savage added. "You can see what he's added to Manchester United already."

"He's a wonderful player so I'm surprised Chelsea let him go."