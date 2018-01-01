Friends fans rejoice! Netflix has officially added the popular sitcom to the UK streaming portal.

In a not so cryptic tweet, Netflix UK wrote: "The one with the Show Everyone's Been Asking Us to Add". The tweet was sent out on 31 December and as of 1 January, all episodes are now available. The show ran for 10 years between 1994 and 2004, airing 236 episodes.

Needless to say, fans are pretty happy:

However, some Netflix subscribers were quick to demand more from the service. One show in particular, the US version of The Office, was high on the list. The Office US was on Netflix UK but has since been removed.

No doubt UK residents will be quick to jump on Friends, given shows do not stay on Netflix forever. It is also a shoe-in to make Netflix' end of year trends.

Netflix revealed one person had been watching Pirates of the Caribbean every day for the whole of 2017.

The number one binge-watched show of 2017 was American Vandal. The Crown and A Series of Unfortunate Events were among the most savoured shows (meaning people did not watch more than two hours per day).

Several classic movies have also been added to Netflix UK, including Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Lethal Weapon and The Godfather films.