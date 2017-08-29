In Killing Gunther, Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger plays the world's most deadly assassin as he fends off a team of hapless killers as they repeatedly attempt to end his renowned career.

The first trailer shows a film that's half action and half mockumentary, a sort of Spinal Tap take on the world of hitmen. The film was written and directed by Saturday Night Live alumni Taran Killam, and features many other stars from the hit US sketch show.

Alongside Schwarzenegger, the film stars Killam, Bobby Moynihan, Cobie Smulders and Hannah Simone.

At 70-years-old, the Terminator and Predator star isn't quite the physical specimen he once was, but if this trailer is anything to go by he can still kick plenty of ass.

The film plays into his age, the ultimate joke being how effective Gunther still is despite his advancing years.

Schwarzenegger's career has been defined by a mix of action roles such as Total Recall, True Lies and Conan the Barbarian, as well as comedies such as Kindergarten Cop, Jingle All the Way and Twins.

Since his return to acting following a stint in the world of politics, the Austrian native had steered clear of straightforward comedies until now. This is a small production, but it seems like a perfect fit for the actor.

His biggest film since returning to the silver screen was 2015's Terminator Genisys, but the film was a critical flop. Otherwise he's tried his hand at my more serious affairs such as Maggie, Sabotage and Aftermath.

Next up for him will be US-China co-production Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask. Sequels to Twins and Conan have also been announced, and are currently in pre-production.

Killing Gunther will be released in the US from September. A UK release date has yet to be announced.