Ubisoft has announced that its annual press conference at next month's E3 trade show will take place on Monday 12 June. Not only did they date the show, they also revealed what will be there, announcing a new Assassin's Creed, Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2.

The French gaming giant announced during its latest earnings report that the three sequels, as well as foul-mouthed RPG South Park: The Fractured But Whole, will all be released before 31 March 2018, the end of the current financial year.

While new Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games were certainly expected, the news comes as a relief to fans awaiting official confirmation.

Ubisoft's E3 press conference will take place at 9pm UK time (1pm PT, 4pm ET) on 12 June, during its usual slot. It'll be the first conference on the Monday before the LA Convention Centre opens its doors for E3, now that Microsoft's presser has moved to Sunday.

During the same call Ubisoft also revealed it will release four new games during the following financial year (2019-18), including a new IP said to be multiplayer-focused.

Very little was revealed about the announced Ubisoft sequels other than their existence and logos, with each corresponding Twitter account telling fans to keep an eye on their social channels for more news.

The Far Cry 5 and Crew 2 logos offer nothing, but the logo for Assassin's Creed shared by the series' UK account does tease that the game will mark a "new era", suggesting that reports of a soft reboot for the series are accurate.

A report in May touted that the return of Assassin's Creed following a break in 2016 would put a greater emphasis on exploration, be set in ancient Egypt, include naval travel and combat and be called Assassin's Creed Origins. "Leaked" screenshots from verified but reputable outlets seemed to confirm a few of these details.

Far Cry 5, meanwhile, was subject to its own, far more shaky, rumour around the same time. The new numbered entry infers a full follow-up to 2014's Far Cry 4, following the release last year of the mechanically stripped-back Far Cry Primal.

Given the release window for these games, Far Cry is the most likely to release next year, in a similar spot to Ubisoft's Ghost Recon Wildlands and The Division, which released in March 2017 and 2016 respectively.

The sequel to 2014 racer The Crew will likely build on the original game's open, persistent online world.

South Park was announced in 2014 but has suffered multiple delays on its way to release. The new game will be released on 17 October.

