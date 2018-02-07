A new trailer for Deadpool 2 has been released, introducing Josh Brolin's take on fan-favourite character Cable. The new footage is as crass and silly as you'd expect from Ryan Reynold's R-rated anti-hero and includes a light-hearted potshot at rival superhero movie Justice League.

Cable is introduced in po-faced style until the trailer freezes on an untouched shot of Brolin with his arm wrapped in green. The character has a robotic arm, so Brolin's requires some post-production CGI, which we hear Reynold's Deadpool complaining about..

"Dale! Why are the visual effects not done? It's a metal arm, it's not like we're trying to remove a moustache," the character says.

Warner Bros' DC Comics adaptation Justice League underwent huge reshoots shortly before its release last year. Star Henry Cavill had a moustache he was unable to shave off due to commitments with Mission Impossible: Fallout, so the studio had to film it anyway then edit it out.

The results were... mixed, with audiences quickly noticing something off with Cavill's face in the final film.

After the freeze frame Deadpool plays out his own trailer with Cable and Deadpool action figures (the latter dressed as Woody from Toy Story, naturally) before the special effects are 'completed' and footage from the film cuts back in.

We see Cable with his robotic arm taking on soldiers in the future, before a succession of quick glimpses at other characters in action, including Zazie Beetz's Domino and Brianna Hildebrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

There are also glimpses of returning characters Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Weasel (T.J. Miller), Dopinder (Karan Soni) and Blind Al (Leslie Uggams).

Newcomer Julian Dennison, in an unnamed role, also appears, as does Terry Crews, who hasn't officially been announced as a member of the X-Men spin-off's cast, but who appears alongside Deadpool and Domino in the back of a plane.

Deadpool 2, which still doesn't have an official title, is set to be released on 1 June 2018 in the UK. You can watch the trailer below.