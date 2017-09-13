Police have released a new image of the man who pushed a woman into the path of an oncoming bus on Putney Bridge in London.

The incident took place at around 7.40am on 5 May, when the 33-year-old victim was walking across Putney Bridge and was pushed by a male jogger into the road and the path of a bus. The victim had a narrow escape and only suffered minor injuries.

The jogger is described as a white man, aged in his 30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was wearing a light grey T-shirt and dark blue shorts with grey trainers.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident or anyone who recognises the jogger pictured on CCTV to get in touch.

A man was arrested in August in connection with the incident but was subsequently eliminated from the police investigation.

Detective Sergeant Chris Griffith of Wandsworth CID said: "Images of this alarming incident have been circulated widely and we continue to work through the information received to identify the man responsible.

"We are grateful to those who have assisted so far. However, I am also appealing for anyone who has given just a name to contact police or Crimestoppers again with as much information as possible so we can fully follow up those lines of enquiry."

Anyone with information should call detectives from Wandsworth CID on 020 3276 2606 or via 101, or tweet @MetCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.