NetherRealm Studios has released a brand new gameplay trailer confirming that fan-favourite Black Canary will be joining Injustice 2's growing roster of superheros and villains. The developer also updated its website to feature character profiles for Bane, Poison Ivy, Brainiac and Robin.

The nearly 2 minute-long trailer, first revealed by IGN, shows off Black Canary's athletic attacks and moves against Blue Beetle, Deadshot and Atrocitus, giving fans a glimpse of how the new character will play in the upcoming brawler.

The video also highlights some of her combo attacks, variety of kicks and showcases her signature, deafening "Canary Cry" scream to take down her opponents from a distance.

"Dinah Lance nearly sacrificed everything in her fight against the Regime but was forced to flee, before the fight was done," Black Canary's character description reads.

"Now, with Batman restoring order, Black Canary has returned home to set things right, vowing to never again silence her canary's cry."

Injustice 2 follows the story of 2013's Gods Among Us, which takes place in an alternate DC universe where The Joker tricks Superman into killing a pregnant Lois Lane - an event that leads to the Man of Steel becoming a ruthless dictator. In the sequel, Batman and his group of super-powered heroes and villains work to restore society while taking on a group of Superman's followers who aim to restore his Regime.

Last week, the developer released a gameplay trailer featuring Robin in fierce combat against Batman.

Creative director Ed Boon previously said that Injustice 2 will feature the largest roster ever for a NetherRealm title, in terms of on-disc as well as DLC characters. He also teased that it will include some obscure characters and that third-party characters may be released as DLC as well.

With a few months to go until Injustice 2's official launch, the super-powered roster is still growing. As of now, the developer has confirmed mainstays such as Batman, Superman, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, The Flash and Aquaman. Some of the villains featured in the brawler include the main antagonist Brainiac and a slew of other baddies, including Atrocitus, Gorilla Grodd, Bane, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn and Deadshot.

The brawler's month-long, multiplayer beta is currently live allowing fans to play as one of four characters - Batman, Superman, Supergirl and Atrocitus. Boon also tweeted that the third wave of beta invites will be sent out soon.

Injustice 2 is set to launch on 16 May for PS4 and Xbox One.