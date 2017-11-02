Apple has released its new batch of emojis for 2018, and people – those on Twitter in particular – have been pretty vocal about it.

Zombies, mermaids, wizards and witches... Apple's iOS 11.1 will feature new and improved emojis to stick in your texts. But these new additions don't come without a little of controversy themselves.

Take the newly added vampire emoji. Whether you like your fanged creatures sparkly or plain, tradition requires that the blood suckers are usually depicted with grey skin and impressive white fangs.

But for some reason, Apple decided that their little Draculas would come in not one, not two, but 5 different shades, including 4 of grey - cue book/movie references here.

And more than one Twitter user pointed out that this was a bit of an overkill.

British Grime MC JME tweeted a screenshot from the new emoji board, writing: "I understand Apple's on this equality flex, but I'm sure the vampires won't complain with just one shade of grey."

Many users commented to make their own joke about the emoji and its different shades. One wrote: "It's for the elder vampires... the darker the grey you are the stronger you are," which actually offers some kind of explanation.

The Unicode consortium (the organisation behind international software standards) introduced different shades of skin colour on top of the standard yellow emojis that have been making the rounds for years. The diverse emojis made their debut in early 2015.

Unfortunately for them, the attention to detail regarding the vampire emoji - a mythical creature - didn't sit well with some, and mainly highlighted the real travesty of that emoji update: where are the redhead emojis people have been yearning for?

In January 2017, it was announced that Silicon Valley would introduce the long-awaited emojis. This was the result of years of complaints on social media by ginger users.

A Scottish petition submitted by one GingerParrot gathered 21,800 signatures and was delivered to Apple and Unicode.

"First looks" of the emojis have circulated online, and the roll out is due sometimes in 2018, but people are clearly becoming impatient.

"The lack of a redhead emoji has been the most frequent complaint from users in the past three months," said founder of Emojipedia Jeremy Burge, speaking to the Telegraph.

Marine Gaudron, 25, dyes her hair red, but she's not that passionate about the whole emoji twist:" I honestly don't pick colour for the skin, hair or eyes of my emojis. However, one thing that's missing is the French Brittany."

In conclusion, it will take a few years for iOS to grant everybody's emoji wishes, but some people are really hoping the redhead ones are their priority.