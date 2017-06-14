A high school teacher from a New Jersey school has been suspended for allegedly removing US President Donald Trump's references from the school yearbook.

The suspension of the teacher, who was also the yearbook adviser, came after two students and their parents complained that their children's photographs had been edited from the book to remove Trump's name and his campaign slogan – Make America Great Again.

Another student complained that she submitted a quote by the Republican president to the teacher – whom local media have identified as Susan Parsons – for the year book, but it was not included.

Wall Township High School in central New Jersey, where the teacher works, is investigating the matter. The school's superintendent Cheryl Dyer has said that the case is a "possible violation of First Amendment rights".

"This allegation is being taken very seriously and a thorough investigation of what happened is being vigorously pursued," Dyer said in a statement.

The teacher has been put on paid leave until the completion of the investigation, the BBC reported.

Dyer has written to parents informing them about the investigation.

"There is nothing in our student dress code that would prevent a student from expressing his or her political views and support for a candidate for political office via appropriate clothing. Rather, I applaud students for becoming involved in politics and for participation in our democratic society," she wrote in the letter.

The complaints

According to a third-year student Grant Berando, the editing of his photo was a clear case of Photoshop, in which Trump's reference was intentionally removed.

"I sent it to my mom and dad, just like 'You won't believe this.' I was just overall disappointed," Berando said about his photo.

"I like Trump, but its history, too. Wearing that shirt memorialises the time," he added.

Grants' father Joseph Berardo has demanded an explanation from the school. He said: "I want the yearbooks to be reissued and I want a letter from the administration explaining why they are reissuing the yearbook.

"What's frustrating to me is that this was the first election he took interest in, but what message did the school send?"

Another student Wyatt Dobrovich-Fago has said that he wore a T-shirt with the president's campaign logo but it was also removed.

"I want to know who thought it was okay to do this," Wyatt's mother, Janet Dobrovich-Fago, told CNN. Her daughter's bio was also edited from the book because it included Trump's quote, which read: "I like thinking big. If you are going to be thinking anything, you might as well think big".