A second man has gone public with allegations that actor Kevin Spacey sexual harassed him. Filmmaker Tony Montana has come forward just days after Star Trek's Anthony Rapp accused the House of Cards star of assaulting him when he was just 14.

Speaking to Radar, Montana described an incident at a Los Angeles bar in 2003, when he was in his thirties: "I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me. He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch."

He then claims an intoxicated Spacey said: "This designates ownership."

"I put my hand down and turned his thumb back to get his hand off it. I paid for my drink and got away from him," Montana continued – but that wasn't the end of the alleged incident.

He goes on to say that Spacey followed him into the bar's bathroom.

"I backed him out the door and I pushed him," he said. "One of his friends was in line and I said 'it's time to take your boy home' .'They all ended up leaving."

Montana never saw Spacey again, but claims to have had PTSD following the alleged harassment.

"I never talked to anyone about it except for therapists. I had PTSD for six months after. It was an emasculating thing for someone to do to me. Whenever I went to the bar I would see if he was there or have my back against the wall."

Montana is a producer and director known for 2003 documentary Overnight, about filmmaker Troy Duffy and the making of cult classic The Boondock Saints.

Rapp was the first to break his silence about Spacey, describing to Buzzfeed an incident in 1986 after a New York party, in which Spacey – then aged 26 – carried a 14-year-old Rapp to a bed and got on top of him.

"He was trying to seduce me," Rapp said. "I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually."

The Broadway actor, now best known for his role in CBS series Star Trek Discovery, says he managed to get away from Spacey and leave the apartment building they were in.

In response to the allegation Spacey released a statement in which he acknowledged Rapp's claims, saying not to remember whether it happened or not, but offering his "sincerest apology" if it did.

Spacey then came out as gay for the first time, a decision for which he was universally criticised.

Linda Riley, Diva magazine publisher and co-founder of the LGBT Awards, told the BBC: "I felt it was deflecting from the allegations. There's been so many times he could've come out in the past and he hasn't.

"That's his choice but he should've used this time to own the apology, and so to make it about himself instead was disgusting, basically. I find this whole statement quite manipulative if I'm honest, he's tried to acknowledge what he's done, but used the fact he's gay as subterfuge."

Spacey has not responded to Montana's allegations.