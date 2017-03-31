Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been dealt a fresh blow as the level of his unpopularity in London, where he has been an MP for Islington North since 1983, was revealed in a YouGov poll published on Friday (31 March).

The survey for Queen Mary University London, of more than 1,000 residents in the UK capital between 24 and 28 March, found that the left-winger's net approval rating was -44.

Labour's Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, in comparison, scored +35 and Green co-leader Caroline Lucas secured a +13.

Prime Minister Theresa May also came out of the poll well with a +9 rating, while Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron was on -8 and Ukip chief Paul Nuttall scored -34.

"When people are asked why they approve of Khan, the responses rarely include specific policies," said QMUL Professor Philip Cowley, the director of the Mile End Institute.

"Supportive responses instead focus on his lack of any errors to date, the fact that he isn't Boris [Johnson], the belief that it is too early to tell – along with a broader sense that he is saying and at least trying to do the right things for Londoners. Overall, Londoners like him."

The research also revealed that the Conservatives narrowed the opinion poll gap with Labour to just three points (34% versus 37%), with the Tories rising by four points and Labour dropping by nine.

The gap between the two parties was 16 points a year ago and Labour is now seven percentage points below its share in the 2015 general election.

Elsewhere, support for the pro-EU Liberal Democrats has doubled since the Brexit referendum in June 2016. Farron's party is now on 14% in London.