Netflix's knows its users have been nice so the streaming giant is rewarding then with a plethora of new content in 2017. From January, users can expect new comedies and dramas like A Series of Unfortunate Events in addition to the return of acclaimed favourites like Orange Is the New Black.

Chief content officer Ted Sarandos recently revealed that the company plans to spend around $6 billion (£4.7b) in 2017 on new titles, up from $5 billion in 2016, because original content is "more likely to travel internationally."

While the festive period is the best time to Netflix and chill with loved ones, whose to say the indoor entertainment can't continue into the new year?

IBTimes UK has compiled a list of the upcoming premiere dates for the shows on their way and there is something for everyone.