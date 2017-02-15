More than a decade after it retired as the world's best-selling phone, the iconic Nokia 3310 is set to make a comeback. According to a renowned and often accurate smartphone tipster, Nokia's new owner HMD Global will reveal the new handset before the end of February.

Although information about the new phone is thin on the ground for now, what follows is everything we know so far about the new Nokia 3310. This article will be updated as more information comes to light.

When and where will the new Nokia 3310 be revealed?

A Nokia press conference is taking place in Barcelona at 4:40pm local time (3:30pm GMT) on 26 February. The conference comes on a day when LG, Huawei, Lenovo and Samsung all plan to announce new products, and a day before Mobile World Congress, an annual technology trade show taking place in the same city.

Will the 3310 be the star of Nokia's show?

Quite possibly, but that doesn't mean it will have the stage to itself. HMD is also expected to relaunch Nokia with three new models, called the 3, the 5 and the 6. But no matter how good these phones are, the next day's headlines will be all about the 3310 - if indeed that's what the mystery fourth new phone is called.

How much will the new 3310 cost?

HMD to expected to price the new phone at €59 (£50), putting it squarely in the budget end of the market. If the new 3310 retains most of the features of the original (as in, good battery life, a tough body and not much else) then a low price makes sense.

At this level we can see phone fans and nostalgia-struck millennials throw their money at HMD, then use the 3310 as a bomb-proof second phone for music festivals and other places where iPhone are smashed and drowned.

Can we be sure the gossip is accurate?

News of the new 3310 comes from Evan Blass, a well-known, highly-regarded and often accurate technology leaker. Blass has made a career for himself as a technology writer whose connected with phone companies mean he receives leaked images of new products before they are announced.

Blass tweeted on 13 February: "HMD Global will launch the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 at MWC, plus a 3310 homage" although with a photograph of the original handset.

What will the new 3310 actually be like?

This is the tricky bit, because even Blass is yet to reveal what the new 3310 will look like, or what feature it will have. We're not expecting too much from its sub-£60 price, and in all likelihood the phone's best chance of success is to remind us aesthetically of the original. Throw in a colour screen, better performance, a pair of cameras and a 3G connection, and we would be happy.