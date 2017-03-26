New parents Cheryl and Liam Payne have reportedly turned down a number of lucrative magazine deals for the first pictures of their son.

The couple who yesterday (25 March) announced the arrival of a baby boy on Wednesday 22 March, have said they will not be sharing any pictures revealing their son.

A source close to the pair told MailOnline: "Cheryl and Liam decided they won't be sharing any pictures as they want to protect the privacy of the baby.

"They had been offered huge deals from the UK and US but they turned it down as the baby's privacy is the most important thing to them."

Cheryl, 33, had kept the impending arrival under wraps for most of her pregnancy and finally went public with her baby news, displaying her burgeoning bump in a figure-hugging dress during a L'Oreal photoshoot.

Three days after giving birth at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, the singer announced the new arrival with a heart-warming Instagram post of Payne, 23, cradling their son in his arms.

She wrote: "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream.

"Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."

Posting a message on his own Instagram page, Liam, 23, shared his joy at becoming a father saying he was "incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world. It's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far," he gushed.

The couple have been inundated with messages of congratulations from fans, celebrity friends and some of their former bandmates.

Cheryl's former Girls Aloud bandmate, Nadine Cole, tweeted: "Congratulations Cheryl, I am so happy for you and your precious little boy and family. Sending you loads of love!"

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian liked Cheryl's Instagram post while Britain's Got Talent Judge Alesha Dixon, wrote: "Congratulations darling, so happy for you both".

In contrast Payne's former One Direction bandmates were less forthcoming on social media. Harry Styles left fans confused as he posted a blank white box, prompting speculation he is due to announce his first solo release. While Zayn Malik made no comment on Twitter, his cousin Sasha Malik, sent a message of congratulations to the new parents.

But the 1D fans made up for the radio silence flooding Payne with messages as they shared in the couple's joy.

Liam's family too couldn't contain their excitement with his mother Karen Payne declaring: "I'm the happiest grandmother!"

As Cheryl celebrated her first Mother's Day, the couple revealed they have not yet settled on a name for their son.