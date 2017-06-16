A new PayPal phishing campaign has emerged redirecting users to a site controlled by hackers showing a fake PayPal login page. Users are being tricked into giving away their PayPal credentials, payment card details, and most significantly a selfie holding their ID card.

Security researchers from PhishMe say hackers are relying on spam emails to drive users towards this PayPal phishing page hosted on a compromised WordPress site from New Zealand. Once users enter their logins the phisher asks for more details including the user's card details and the picture of their ID card.

Pay Pal was hit by a phishing scam earlier this year when users were tricked into giving their social security numbers. As for the phishing technique, a similar tactic of uploading a selfie while holding an ID card was seen in October 2016, when McAfee discovered a variant of the Acecard Android banking trojan. It too asked users to upload their selfies when logging into their mobile banking accounts.

How to stay safe