Up until recently, the official title of Disney's upcoming fifth instalment in the Pirates of the Caribbean series had been Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. But now, the film has been given an updated UK subtitle, Salazar's Revenge, and to presumably justify why, the studio has released a second trailer that details just how heavy a part Javier Bardem's Armando Salazar will play.

The sneak peek touches on serious captain Salazar's disdain for swashbuckling pirates and explains that when he was alive, he had vowed to kill them all in order to keep them from infecting his high-seas. But one young boy, Jack Sparrow (a heavily computer-generated Johnny Depp), managed to escape his clutches and "stole everything" from him. The clip goes on to allude that Sparrow set Salazar's ship on fire and caused him to drown in the depths below as he jumped overboard.

'You best start believing in ghost stories... You're in one'... again

But that's not the last Sparrow sees of the ruthless pirate hater of course, as this is Pirates of the Caribbean after all. Taking inspiration from the first film's plot, The Curse of the Black Pearl, it doesn't take long for Salazar to resurrect as a member of the undead and raise an army of ghost soldiers to track down Sparrow and put an end to him and all those who wronged him.

The only object that will help Sparrow evade Salazar this time? The Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artefact that grants its possessor total control over the seas

Directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg and also starring Skins actress Kaya Scodelario, Brenton Thwaites (Gods of Egypt), Orlando Bloom (back as fan favourite Will Turner) and Geoffrey Rush (reprising his role as Captain Hector Barbossa), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge is released in UK and US cinemas on 26 May 2017.

