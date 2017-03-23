A new opinion poll released on Wednesday (22 March) revealed President Donald Trump's declining approval and honesty ratings. The poll, by Quinnipiac University, comes as Trump and Republicans attempt to push forward a new healthcare bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, and his administration continues to field questions about Russia's interference during the election.

The new poll showed Trump is losing support not only from American voters as a whole, but from key members of his base. Trump's job approval rating dropped four points from a 7 March survey to 37%, while his disapproval rating rose by as many points to 56%.

Trump has seen a decline in support from men, down six points from 49% to 43%, and from white voters, down five points from 49% to 44%. Voters from the president's own party are also growing displeased with his work, the poll revealed. Trump's approval rating among Republicans fell 10 points from two weeks ago, from 91% to 81%, while his disapproval rating nearly tripled from 5% to 14%.

Quinnipiac's latest poll also revealed that American voters' opinions of some of the president's personal qualities have reached new lows. It noted 60% of respondents believe Trump is not honest, while 35% believe he is. Trump is also perceived as not having good leadership skills by 55% of Americans, not caring about average Americans by 57%, not being level-headed by 66% and not sharing the values of voters by 61%.

Not all the numbers in the poll are bad news for the president. The poll also found that 66% of Americans believe he is a strong person and 59% believe that he is intelligent.

"Although taking a beating, he keeps on tweeting to the point where even his fiercely loyal base appears to be eroding," Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said.

Malloy added: "Most alarming for President Donald Trump, the demographic underpinnings of his support, Republicans, white voters, especially men and those without a college degree, are starting to have doubts."

A majority of Americans (73%) believe Trump and his administration "very often" or "somewhat often" make statements without evidence to support them, the poll found. The survey added 48% of respondents say Trump is less honest than previous presidents. American voters largely do not believe Trump's allegation that former president Barack Obama ordered Trump Tower wire-tapped during the campaign (70-19%).

Trump's approval ratings for the way he is handling different issues are also down. American voters believe Trump is mishandling a range of issues, from the economy to foreign policy to immigration. According to the poll, disapproval ratings for how he is handling different issues stand at 48% for the economy, 58% for foreign policy, 50% for terrorism, 54% for the federal budget and 60% for immigration.

Only three in 10 Americans approve of the way Trump is handling healthcare, the poll also found.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,056 voters nationwide from 16-21 March. There is a 3% margin of error.