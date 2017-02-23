US President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit an all-time low, according to a recent poll.

The s Quinnipiac University Poll, revealed just 38% of people support the president, while 55% disapprove of his performance, in the lowest net rating since Trump took office.

"President Donald Trump's popularity is sinking like a rock," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac Poll in a statement.

"He gets slammed on honesty, empathy, level headedness and the ability to unite. And two of his strong points, leadership and intelligence, are sinking to new lows.

"This is a terrible survey one month in."

Data collected by Quinnipiac surveyed 1,323 people from 16-21 February, and reveals the majority of people questioned do not believe the president is honest (55%), do not feel he has good leadership skills (55%), and do not feel he shares their values (60%).

The poll showed that while half of the voters surveyed did not like the way the media has covered Trump, with 50% stating they did not approve, 60% of voters disapprove of the way Trump talks about the press.

"The media, so demonised by the Trump administration, is actually a good deal more popular than President Trump," Malloy added.

Polls rating the president's popularity have varied wildly since he took office, with two opposing polls from Rasmussen Reports and the Pew Research Center showing wildly different numbers reflecting the Republican's current popularity.

The last Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll put Trump's approval rating at 55%, a decrease of just 1% from the same poll taken when he was sworn in on 20 January.

But a conflicting poll from Pew Research showed the president's approval rating at just 39%, 16 points below Rasmussen's survey, which questioned 500 people per night on a three-night rolling basis.