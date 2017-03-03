Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be a "doubt" for the Real Madrid trip to Eibar on Saturday (4 March) after being unable to train with the rest of his Real Madrid teammates on Friday morning. The problems for Zinedine Zidane continue to mount up after saw Barcelona moving top of La Liga table earlier in the week following a disappointed 3-3 draw with Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo, 32, played the full 90 minutes against the Canary Islanders and scored two late goals to rescue a point for the Champions League winner as Los Blanco came from 3-1 down.

But the Ballon D'or has set alarms bells ringing at the Santiago Bernabeu after he trained separately from the rest of the Real Madrid available teammates on Friday.

It is not the first time that Ronaldo trained on his own and is able to play a game without any problem. However, this time could be different as Spanish publication AS is reporting that the Real Madrid ace worked instead with the physios and is a "doubt" for the crucial trip to Eibar.

Ronaldo's absence would be a massive blow for Zidane as Gareth Bale and Alvaro Morata are also ruled out of the game due to suspension. The former Tottenham Hotspur star was sent off during the draw against Las Palmas for shoving Jonathan Viera, while Morata saw his fifth yellow card of the season.

Furthermore, Raphael Varane has missed the last two games and is also expected to keep on the sidelines when Real Madrid visit the 7th-place of La Liga.

The visit to Eibar has become crucial for Los Blancos in their intense La Liga title race with Barcelona after Los Blancos have dropped points in two of their last three games, suffering a defeat to Valencia before being held to a draw by Las Palmas.

Barcelona, on the other side, have won their last five La Liga games and will host Celta Vigo at the weekend after Luis Enrique announced he will be leaving his position at the end of the season following the Wednesday's 6-1 victory over Sporting Gijon.