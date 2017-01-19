A new Southern rail strike is to go ahead next week. RMT union members plan to strike again on Monday 23 January, the union has announced.

The decision was taken after the RMT was barred from talks between Aslef and the company. Aslef has called off a three-day strike next week while they hold talks with the train operator. Aslef, the train drivers' union, said that 70% of services will run as normal from Monday 23 January.

The RMT says that they should also be given access to the negotiations.

RMT chief Mick Cash, said: "RMT demands again today that this union be given access to exactly the same talks process in our Southern rail disputes as has been brokered for our sister union by the TUC."

He added: "We would remind all parties that not only is RMT a recognised drivers' union on Southern but that it is also our guards members who have made huge personal sacrifices in the long fight for passenger safety."

RMT's 12 drivers will also be striking on 24, 25, and 27 January, according to a spokesperson.