WhatsApp seems to working on a new feature that would allow users to track the location of their contacts in real-time.

The new feature, which is yet to go public, has been spotted in the beta versions of 2.17.3.28 for iOS and 2.16.399 for Android.

Dubbed Live Location, it allows WhatsApp users to track the live location of others participants in a group. This feature is disabled by default and can be enabled manually for other contacts for a time period of one, two or five minutes. It could be enabled indefinitely.

The latest development has been reported by @WABetaInfo, which keeps a good track of WhatsApp related news and rumours. @WABetaInfo has also shared a couple of screenshots depicting the feature being disabled in the beta version.

Due to privacy concerns, the feature is disabled, believes the Independent. WhatsApp already allows users to share the location of their contacts, but it would be interesting to see how the live location feature works. The leakstar further hinted that groups will get to play with many more interesting features in future.

Another notable feature for WhatsApp beta 2.17.3.28 for iOS would allow users to save a photo in a new album in the camera roll. New Contact us and UI for the Storage usage section are a few of the other changes in the beta build for iOS users.