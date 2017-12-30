The year 2017, a witness to major political events, natural and man-made disasters, scientific discoveries and many more landmark incidents is coming to an end. It's almost time to welcome another year with new hope to erase the unfortunate memories, preserve the beautiful moments and bring optimism in life with renewed resolutions, love and enthusiasm.

Different countries celebrate the dawn of New Year in different ways. The UK marks the occasion with the Big Ben chiming at 12 in London, but this year the clock has gone silent due to renovation. However, thousands of Britons will brave the bitter cold to come out on the streets to celebrate the moment with their friends and family and wish everyone "Happy New Year".

IBTimes UK has compiled a list of inspirational quotes and messages in order to mark the beginning of 2018, and help you start the year on a fresh note.

Top Inspirational quotes for New Year

1. "From New Year's on the outlook brightens; good humor lost in a mood of failure returns. I resolve to stop complaining." — Leonard Bernstein, American conductor, composer and author

2. "New Year's Day... now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual." — Mark Twain, American author and humorist

3. "As we count down to the New Year, we get to reflect and prepare for what's ahead. For all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness, there are countless stories from this year that remind us what's best about America." — Barack Obama, former president of the US

4. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah Winfrey, talk show host, actress, producer and philanthropist

5. "May the New Year bring you courage to break your resolutions early! My own plan is to swear off every kind of virtue so that I triumph even when I fall!" ― Aleister Crowley, Moonchild

6. "We spend January 1st walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives...not looking for flaws, but for potential." ― Ellen Goodman, Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist

8. "For last year's words belong to last year's language And next year's words await another voice." ― TS Eliot, British essayist and poet

9. "We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day." — Edith Lovejoy Pierce, American poet and pacifist

10. "The proper behavior all through the holiday season is to be drunk. This drunkenness culminates on New Year's Eve, when you get so drunk you kiss the person you're married to." — PJ O'Rourke, American political satirist