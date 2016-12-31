Not made plans for New Year's Eve yet but don't want to stay indoors? Celebrate the biggest night of the year with our guide to the best events around the UK.

London

The Southbank Centre is hosting its annual Vintage New Year's Eve Party and the Royal Festival Hall will host five floors of entertainment, with vintage-style nightclubs and music for all tastes, no matter how niche. There is also a private terrace overlooking the Thames, where you will be able to see the amazing fireworks display.

You can also watch the sold-out fireworks over the River Thames from various spots around the capital, including Hampstead Heath, before heading to one of the many pubs and bars.

www.vintagefestival.co.uk

Birmingham

The city's Centenary Square will host the New Year's Eve celebrations, with fireworks scheduled to begin shortly before midnight. Last year, the fireworks display lasted for around five minutes. The big wheel and ice rink will stay open later than normal, until around 1am.

There are also fireworks at the Edgbaston Stadium and the University of Birmingham, which are both open to the public.

www.visitbirmingham.com

Edinburgh

Join in the Hogmanay celebrations with firework displays from 9pm, counting down to the famous "Midnight Moment" – which will light up the sky above the capital from Edinburgh Castle and Calton Hill. There will be displays at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm and then at midnight, including a laser and light show. Head to Princes Street for one of the world's biggest street parties.

www.edinburghshogmanay.com

Nottingham

The Nottingham Castle fireworks will take place again this year. Open to the public from 8pm, the night will start with music until the fireworks display at midnight, with fire jugglers and street performers as well as bars and food stalls. There is also a children's fireworks display at 9.15pm.

www.nottinghamcastle.org.uk

Newcastle

Another free event, the Winter Carnival Parade moves through the city centre and ends with a spectacular fireworks display at Newcastle Civic Centre. You don't need to buy tickets for either the parade — but it is advisable to arrive there early if you want to get a vantage view.

www.newcastlegateshead.com

Manchester

For a family-friendly night, Manchester City Council will be staging its annual New Year's Fireworks Display in Albert Square at midnight on Saturday 31 December.

A managed public viewing area will be provided in Albert Square for a projected audience of over 10,000 people and the event will comprise of music from 10pm and a 10-minute fireworks display to accompanying music at midnight.

www.manchester.gov.uk

Cardiff

Head to Golden New Year's Eve party at the Chapter Arts Centre for night of David Bowie, with themed cocktails, costumes and music to celebrate the late star.

www.chapter.org