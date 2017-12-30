Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb has said he is "humbled and very proud" to have been included in the New Years honours list.

Gibb, who was made a CBE in 2002 along with his late brothers Maurice and Robin, is to receive a knighthood for services to music and charity.

Paying tribute to his brothers, with whom he forged a musical career that spanned decades, he said: "It is as much theirs as it is mine. The magic, the glow, and the rush will last me the rest of my life."

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr will also be knighted for services to music 20 years after Paul McCartney was knighted. Its the latest honour for the LA based musician who in 1965 received an MBE along with his bandmates.

Reacting to the announcement he said: "It's great! It's an honour and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love."

The Cavern Club in Liverpool where the Fab Four began their musical career, said the knighthood was "long overdue".

Others stars from the world of entertainment to be acknowledged in the New Years Honours list include Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell who has been made a dame, while ITV's This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes is to be awarded an OBE. "2018 will be my 38th year as a broadcaster and I can't think of a better way of marking that," he said.

Ex-Deputy PM Nick Clegg and War Horse novelist Michael Morpurgo also receive knighthoods, and author Jilly Cooper and TV chef Rick Stein become CBEs.

Among five honours for the World Cup-winning England Women cricket team is an OBE for captain Heather Knight.

Ex-astronaut Helen Sharman joins the Order of St Michael and St George.

1,123 people are included in this year's main honours list, with 70% of the recipients recognised for work in their communities in a voluntary or paid capacity BBC News reports.

Share







More



Stay up to date with our Stay up to date with our daily newsletter