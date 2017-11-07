A New York City woman has been caught on camera while stealing money from her Uber driver's tip jar.

The woman was reportedly travelling with her friends in the cab when she tried to steal the money. In the two-minute-long video, the woman can be seen sitting in between two of her friends and when the vehicle stopped to drop the trio, she didn't even appear to glance down at the waiting dollar bills.

But when she was about to get out of the car, she put her hand in the tip jar but immediately then stopped. It appeared that she had dropped her plan.

However, soon it can be seen that she continued her game and while looking directly at the camera, the woman put her hand inside the box and took the entire amount with her.

The woman along with her friends then rushed towards the street while leaving the driver in the car unaware of what just happened, The Daily Mail reported.

It was some moments later, the driver noticed his empty jar and then realised that his money was stolen. He claimed that he informed Uber about the incident but got an unsatisfactory response.

"We understand your frustration with this experience. We've attempted to contact the rider by phone and email, but haven't been able to resolve this issue. The rider responded to us and advised us that she didn't steal your cash from the tip jar. If you believe the rider has your cash as captured from your dash cam and is refusing to return it, you may want to initiate a formal investigation via the police," the driver said citing the cab service company's response.

The incident happened in August, but the driver said that he was too busy to file a formal complaint with police.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Uber has deactivated the account of the woman and she is no longer allowed to use the service. "What's been shown has no place on our app and the rider's access to the app has been removed," the ride-sharing company's spokesperson said.