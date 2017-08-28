New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Monday (28 August) that they will be hosting their first-ever day-night Test match in 2018.

The Kiwis will play under the floodlights in the first match of their two-Test series against England that takes place from 22 March at Eden Park in Auckland next year.

The proposal for a day-night Test was approved by The Auckland Council following an application from Eden Park as the venue was previously not allowed to host matches under lights.

"NZC has a particular focus on improving access to cricket for everyone," New Zealand Cricket chief operating officer Anthony Crummy said, as quoted by CricBuzz. "Being able to stage the Test as a day-nighter is a significant step in the right direction.

"This means we can promote cricket in its most modern and vibrant incarnation; we can improve accessibility for new audiences, and we can showcase Eden Park, Auckland and New Zealand to a truly global audience."

There have only been five day-night Tests that have been staged so far, with Australia hosting the first-ever match when they took on New Zealand in late 2015.

Most recently, England hosted a day-night Test against West Indies in August in an event that saw 70,000 tickets sold over a three-day period, according to CricBuzz.

The major benefits of this format is that it is played at a time when more fans would be able to watch it live at venues while also attracting a larger TV audience, even if it might not be for everyone.

"This a very important outcome for Test cricket lovers in New Zealand – simply because it allows us the opportunity to play the game at a time when more people can engage with it," Crummy added.

"We're sure it will be a very successful event, and that English and New Zealand fans alike will make the most of the opportunity."